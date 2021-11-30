MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A driver barreling down Government Street sent at least one person to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The driver left a path of destruction stretching over a mile as they sped down Government. At least six vehicles were damaged, including one car that was hit head-on and flung into a parking lot. The driver of that car was knocked unconscious and taken to the hospital.

No other details have been released by police.