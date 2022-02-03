MONROE CO, Ala. (WALA)- Monroe County was basically underwater Thursday night after severe storms passed through.

Water flooded Monroeville's station 1 fire department downtown on Claiborne St.

Emergency Management Agency director Chuck Downing said he helped man parts of Highway 21 to stop people from trying to drive through.

"We've seen floating light poles, like timber poles, floating down the road...so even if you think you could get through it, you're going to hit some significant hazards trying to go through. So we would just implore people to stay off the roads and give first responders a chance to get caught up," said Downing.

A woman was also rescued from her car that had flooded out on Limestone Creek.

Downing said rescue teams also took sand bags to residents in Frisco City and Excel.