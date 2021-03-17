MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Storms set off sirens in Laurel, Mississippi Thursday to warn of the destruction to come.
A chicken farm in Waynesboro was flattened. Luckily no chickens were there but the farmer was pretty upset.
He said, "Total chaos..scared. It could have been a lot worse."
Dark and twisted funnel clouds moved from Mississippi into Alabama. One shot was taken by Keith Johnson in Dallas County, near Selma.
A cloud moved across Billingsley, AL, too
A group of men spotted a huge funnel cloud in Demopolis. William Miller sent us video of it.
John Anderson in a different part of Demopolis, snapped a picture.
