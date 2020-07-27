FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA)-- Just under a month out from the Fairhope municipal elections, two candidates are challenging Mayor Karin Wilson, who is welcoming the competition from John Manelos and Sherry Sullivan, confident she will keep her seat.
“A lot has happened in four years. We have a huge momentum going right now and it’s just really not time to change courses,” Wilson says a lot of progress has been made during her first term, “We reversed a city budget running at a six million dollar deficit.I got a sewer study and just made everybody understand that we’re in bad shape.. immediate action needs to be taken.”
Wilson says her financial background is essential to keep pushing Fairhope forward.
Of course, her challengers also believe their skillsets make them fit to be the next mayor.
Wilson, Manelos and Sullivan agree, managing Fairhope's rapid growth and getting a handle on sewage polluting Mobile Bay are among their top priorities.
Like Wilson, the costly and shameful waste problem in the city is a major reason why Manelos and Sullivan are running.
Both Sullivan and Manelos say they want to fix what they see as a broken relationship between the mayor and city council.
“Build consensus and actually get projects across the finish line.. I think the experience is going to be really important in the next four years,” said Sherry Sullivan.
“As much as the mayor may have good ideas, and many mayors in the past have, unless you have the support and cooperation of the city council they’re just not gonna come to realization and I think that’s been lacking,” said John Manelos.
Fairhope municipal elections are set for August 25th.
