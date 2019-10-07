FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- Investigators and sex offender compliance deputies arrested Bobby Ricky Bible, 57, charging him with several offenses related to his sex offender status in Alabama.
According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, Bible was found to be non-compliant with Alabama’s sex offender registration and community notification act. Bible registered with the state of Alabama in 1999 but returned to Georgia in 2011, states BCSO's Capt. Clint Cadenhead in an email to news media.
At some point Bible returned to Alabama but failed to register, Cadenhead's email states.
A search warrant was executed at his residence in the 7000 block of County Road 65 in Foley. Several firearms, adult toys, fetish items and an anatomically correct sex doll the size of a juvenile female were seized, the email states.
Cadenhead also wrote that investigators are working with the Department of Human Resources to determine if additional crimes occurred while two juveniles were staying at Bible’s residence.
Bible was transported to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Center and is charged with the following:
- Requirement upon entering state to register (bond $10,000)
- Failure to register: Absconding (bond $10,000)
- Prohibited residence location, two counts (bond $20,000)
- Certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, four counts (bond $40,000)
The Summerdale Police Department assisted with the investigation.
The Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information about Bible to call 251-972-8589 or 251-937-0202
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.