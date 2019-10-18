MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- New Life Christian Fellowship is hosting an event to help educate and hopefully prevent sex trafficking in our area.
The Trafficking Hope Training event is set for Sunday, October 20, 2019.
Law enforcement and a trafficking hope trainer will be present to raise awareness of sex trafficking. Everyone is invited to attend.
The event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at New Life Christian Fellowship, at 3861 Hilton Drive in Mobile. For more information, call 251-661-8214 or 251-648-5539.
