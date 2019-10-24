PRICHARD, Ala (WALA) – FOX10 News is continuing to ask questions about the shooting that left a mom dead and a teen locked up accused of pulling the trigger.
Shameka Stabler was found shot in her car on I-165 on Wednesday. The slaying happening just weeks after Stabler survived a Murder/Suicide in Prichard.
Investigators said Stabler was able to identify her killer before she died because she knew him. The accused shooter, 19-year-old Tremaine Johnson has been booked and charged.
When FOX10 News asked Tremaine Johnson about the shooting he said: “I didn’t do that.”
“This one is a hard pill to swallow, you have death every day, you hear about it, but when it hits home it's just devastating,” said Clarice Griffin, Shameka’s Aunt.
Just weeks before Stabler was killed, she was the lone survivor in a murder/suicide. Police said in that case, Johnson’s brother, Tyvonte Johnson, killed his ex- girlfriend, Jasmine Fields, and shot Stabler before killing himself. Police are trying to figure out whether this was a retaliation shooting.
“Only reason we were somewhat familiar with him is because of the relationship he had in the case a couple of weeks ago with his brother and Ms. Fields,” said Prichard Police Chief Walter Knight.
Prichard Police said Tremaine followed Stabler from the Plateau area to an I-165 onramp and that is where they say he opened fire on her. Police said they found Stabler just a few hundred yards away.
“If you know Shameka when she come around, she always has a big smile on her face,” said Mi'Asysia Wilson. “She'd laugh, play all day long, but now it's going to be hard because you aren't going to see her anymore.”
Stabler's daughter is happy that police were able to quickly arrest Tremaine as they get ready to say their goodbyes to Shameka.
Other family members said they are going to hold onto the memories.
“I'm going to go get a collage of me and her pictures, but lord knows I’m going to miss my niece,” Griffin said.
Tremaine is at metro jail as of Thursday night. He is set to face a judge for the first time Friday morning for a bond hearing.
