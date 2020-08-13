Shark Week goes virtual at Gulf State Park

Its Shark Week, and Gulf State Park is not letting COVID keep them from teaching local kids about sharks.
Due to the pandemic, Gulf State Park has had to cancel many of their summer enrichment programs, including Shark Week, that usually is packed with lots of hand on activities for kids to learn more about one of the gulf’s most feared occupants.
This year Gulf State Park decided to move Shark Week online, posting educational videos, scavenger hunts, and more to give kids the safest kind of encounter with these creatures, behind a computer screen.
This is just one of the many efforts of Gulf State Park to educate the public on our unique ecosystem, and help conserve and spread awareness of all the creatures that call the Gulf of Mexico home.
“They make up such a large population of our ocean ecosystem, and the greatest threat to sharks are humans," said organizer Cindy Langston.
For a link to participate, head to Gulf State Park's Facebook page.
