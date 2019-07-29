Shark Week kicks off at Gulf State Park

Its Shark Week here on the Gulf Coast, and Gulf State Park is kicking the week off with some fun games and activities.
Shark Week kicked off at the Gulf State Park Pier this morning, with lots of kids coming out to learn about the 16 types of sharks that share our home here on the coast and have some fun at the same time.
The morning started off with some arts and crafts, and of course anything and everything shark related.
Park officials say it’s a great way to address some of the misconceptions about the creatures.
“We always here the term shark infested waters, but that’s never true, because the water is their home and we encroach on their environment, so its very important kids learn about that and conservation," said Cindy Langston with Alabama State Parks.
The week lasts through Friday and starts at 10 am each morning.
All you have to do is stop by and grab a wristband for 3 dollars at the pier.
Some crafts on this week’s agenda include shark shaped toy holders to put on the beaches in Gulf Shores for kids to bring, leave, or borrow toys.
