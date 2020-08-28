MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spring Hill College announced today that it is the recipient of a $1.3 million federal Student Support Services (SSS) TRIO grant, aimed to help more students succeed in and graduate from college. This is the first year for Spring Hill to receive the grant and it is renewable for up to five years.
SSS helps college students who are low income, first-generation (those whose parents do not have a fouryear college degree) or students with disabilities. This grant will allow Spring Hill to provide tutoring, mentoring, workshops, financial planning and other support services for up to 140 students annually.
“Accessibility to Spring Hill College’s Jesuit, Catholic education is one of our administration’s number one priorities,” said President E. Joseph Lee II, PhD. “A student who has potential to change our world for the better should not miss that opportunity and this grant will ensure we can provide the best education possible.” Lee added that having the grant funded on the first attempt at the application was a particularly successful factor. “I continue to be so proud of our staff and faculty who seek out and do the research so that the College can offer these incredible opportunities.”
SSS recognizes that students whose parents do not have a college degree have more difficulties navigating the complexity of decisions that college requires for success; it bolsters students from low income families who have not had the academic opportunities that their college peers have had and helps students with disabilities remove obstacles preventing them from thriving academically.
Founded in 1830, Spring Hill College is the oldest Catholic college in the Southeast and the third-oldest Jesuit college in the United States. Spring Hill combines the Jesuit tradition of excellence in education and a commitment to caring for the whole person – mind, body and spirit – with innovative educational experiences. Located in Mobile, Ala., Spring Hill's mission is to form leaders engaged in learning, faith, justice and service for life. As a result, Spring Hill students are engaged, inspired and transformed by their experiences.
