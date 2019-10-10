A Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) bus driver, 32-year-old Kimberleigh Welch, was killed in a crash this morning.
Troopers with ALEA said 22-year-old Brandon Barner of Panama City Beach, Florida hit the bus Welch was driving causing a rolling crash, which killed Welch.
Barner was charged with Homicide by Vehicle. He's in Metro Jail.
Family, friends, and co-workers of Welch are mourning her untimely passing.
"She was just too young. I just, I can't believe she's gone, like that," said Amanda Bettner, a close friend of Welch's.
Welch was a wife and mother of 4.
"She's a light that's been dimmed in this world," Bettner explained.
Bettner said Welch did it all. Not only was she a wife and mother, but she was active in the community, educated, and a great friend.
"I think she was superwoman to me. She was an inspiration to me," she added.
MCPSS Transportation Department set up a memorial in front of their building on International Drive in Welch's memory.
"So today is a very very sad day for Mobile County Public Schools. We're like a family and then when somebody gets injured or passes away, it's just extremely sad," said MCPSS Spokesperson Rena Philips.
Bettner said even at such a young age, Welch leaves a legacy.
"I know the impact that she's made on my life and so I know the impact she's made on others is just the same. I don't think she's had an enemy in the world," said Bettner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.