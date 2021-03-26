PELHAM, Ala. (WALA) – Residents of the Cahaba Valley subdivision found out first hand how ferocious a tornado can be.

Shelby County authorities said the twister on Thursday damaged 20 to 25 houses in this neighborhood. Some houses appear to be a total loss.

No one, however died.

Friday was cleanup day, as residents hauled away debris and assessed the toll. Workers, meanwhile, worked to restore power.

“You just heard a boom, you know. You heard the roar, of course, and then and then it sounded like an explosion going off in the house,” said Trish Partridge, recalling the fury of the previous day. “And we were huddled in in there … we just shut the doors to the closet and (in) two seconds, it hit. And then you smelled pine.”

It’s the nature of tornados that some houses are demolished while others nearby are spared. Partridge’s home was in the former category.

“I said, ‘My roof, my roof, my roof, my roof is gone,’ you know,” she said. “And plus, you could tell everything was gonna be gone, you know. Cause you could hear it. And so, then we got out. Of course, it was like fog.”

The scene matched Partridge’s fears. The wind had knocked in the cinderblocks of her garage like they were playing cards, caving in on her car. The house fared even worse. Winds ripped the roof clear off.

As Partridge surveyed the exposed mattress on a second level that no longer exits, she shuddered to think her husband barely made it to that downstairs closet before the twister struck.

Partridge said her next thought was for her 75-year-old neighbor, whose house across the street took a similar blow.

“And he was sitting in his bedroom – the whole time,” she said.

Over on Colesbury Circle, the damage wasn’t quite as bad. Still, Jackie Davis had a large oak tree come crashing down on her roof. As she took refuge in the basement with her daughter and granddaughter, she said, she was thinking it would be even worse than that.

“I mean it was fast. But we thought the whole house was collapsing,” she said. “We could hear the debris hitting. That big oak tree – you can see fell on the house, but we didn’t even hear it hit the house. We just heard all kinds of stuff hit the house.”

The house is livable. But with the power box knocked to the ground, there was no electricity, which meant a second night in a motel for Davis.

For Partridge, picking up after something like this will not be a quick or easy process. But she said at least no one was hurt, and at least, she has good insurance.