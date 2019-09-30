In Mississippi, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says that at this time there will be no charges filed against the teenager who was driving the pickup truck that pulled in front of the Harrison County sheriff's deputy and his wife while they were both on motorcycles.
Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy Glenn Roe died Saturday in the resulting crash that occurred in Ocean Springs. His wife, Melanie Roe, was injured.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department identified the driver of the pickup truck as 18-year-old Zachary Winans.
The case will be presented to a Jackson County grand jury for further review, according to the Sheriff's Department.
Ezell says the Roes were on separate motorcycles eastbound on Old Fort Bayou Road. As they approached JF Douglas Road, a Toyota pickup truck driven by Winans turned in front of the bikes, he says. Both Roes hit the truck on the passenger side, with their motorcycles coming to rest in the roadway.
The couple were taken to Ocean Springs Hospital, where Glenn Roe was pronounced deceased. Melanie Roe was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release.
Winans had minor scratches, according to the news release.
