Friday afternoon at approximately 2:00 pm, deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s office were dispatched to Avalon Middle School in reference to a child that intentionally ran away from the school. Due to the nature of the incident and the circumstances surrounding the runaway, deputies believed the child could have been in danger.
Deputies and school staff partnered to immediately establish a perimeter around a large wooded area where the child was believed to be hiding. A sheriff’s K-9 unit and jail bloodhounds arrived shortly after the perimeter was established.
Officials say the office's new jail bloodhounds (Copper and Zinc) were utilized to begin a track. Shortly after, the bloodhounds located the child. The child was found lying in the woods, approximately 100 yards into the wood line. He was located safe and unharmed.
