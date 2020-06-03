MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A group home under investigation for elder abuse is one of three owned by a Grand Bay couple facing criminal charges, according to law enforcement officials.
Capt. Paul Burch, the chief investigator for the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, told FOX10 News on Wednesday that his detectives and federal investigators are working to piece together the history of the home on Lakeview Lane Extension.
Burch said investigators are combing through hundreds of paper records seized last week after deputies arrested Donny and Tilena Owens.
“We’ve not had an opportunity to interview them,” he said, referring to the residents. “We literally have mounds of documents to go through.”
Donny and Tilena Owens, who operate the facility under the name Square One Life Management LLC, face one count of first-degree elder abuse and neglect, and five counts of second-degree elder abuse and neglect. They are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.
All six men who were living at the home, veterans, remain hospitalized, but Burch contradicted a report from last week that one of them had tested positive for COVID-19. That is not the case, he said.
Burch said the men’s time at the home ranges from a few months to a few years. Each paid $700 a month and were crammed in the 1,100-square-foot house with three bedrooms and one bathroom. He said the house contained five beds and one recliner. At least one of the residents, Burch said, receives U.S. veterans benefits.
Investigators are working to nail down how they arrived, Burch said.
“I would say referred is probably the most probable,” he said.
But attorney Dennis Knizley, who represents Donny Owens, said neither his client nor his wife did anything wrong. He called the case “overblown” and “sensationalism,” and he disputed allegations that the couple was keeping the residents in poor conditions.
“One, my client is not holding anybody in any circumstance,” he said. “This is a boarding home where these people voluntarily and willingly came and could leave anytime they want to. Secondly, there are no deplorable conditions. Period. They don’t exist.”
Knizley challenged the interpretation of photos released by the Sheriff’s Office.
“If you look at the photographs – and you’ve looked at them – the conditions are not deplorable,” he said. “They’ve been described as such, but if you look at it, it’s simply a normal bedroom where there’s no feces; there’s no debris; there’s no garbage; there’s no trash.”
Knizley said the boarding home provided three meals a day, assistance with medication and laundry service. He acknowledged that the refrigerator and food cabinets were padlocked at night, but he added that the men had access to snacks and water after hours. He said an employee was at the home every day, five days a week Monday through Friday. He added that Tilena Owens or Donny Owens were there on weekends.
The Owenses never advertised the house as a certified group home or assisted living center, Knizley said. And he noted that the other two properties remain open. He said the Alabama Department of Human Resources inspected both – before and after the arrests.
Knizley said boarding homes serve a valuable function, providing extra services for people unable to afford more comprehensive care and unable or unwilling to move in with relatives.
“These people are next to homeless, I would say,” he said.
Knizley said Tilena Owens is a registered nurse studying to become a nurse practitioner, while Donny Owens has been a supermarket butcher for 21 years. He said the way the home operated was no secret to relatives.
“The family members were in contact with these people all the time, with my clients all the time,” he said. “Family members, surprise visits. Family members call all the time. They call family members if there’s some problem, and no family member has complained in any way about the circumstances or conditions at this or any of the other two.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.