'She's my hero': Mother, child at center of bus stop kidnapping attempt speak

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The little girl at the center of a terrifying abduction attempt that was all caught on camera spoke to FOX10 News Wednesday, saying she knew to fight when she saw the stranger running toward her.

The man accused of trying to kidnap her, 30-year-old Jared Stanga, had his bond set at $1.5 million during his first court appearance Wednesday.

“It never occurred to me that almost being kidnapped was going to happen to me," the victim, 11-year-old Alyssa said. "Most of what I was thinking was trying to punch him and try to get as much deadweight as I could."

Alyssa's mother, Amber Bonal said watching the surveillance video of the kidnapping attempt felt like watching a horror movie.

“The thought that I could’ve lost her, it’s not just her it’s all of my kids," Bonal said. "All the families out there, you don’t know what might be your last.”

It was revealed in court Wednesday that Stanga is a 14 year resident of Escambia County and has a two-year-old child. A judge agreed with the state's recommendation for a $1.5 million bond based on what the judge called an abundance of evidence.

Bonal is hoping her daughter's bravery and fight during the terrifying experience with her would-be kidnapper is a lesson for others.

“I am very very proud of her, she’s my hero.”

Stanga's next court date is scheduled for June 10.