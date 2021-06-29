Setting off fireworks is a Fourth of July tradition for many along the gulf coast. This year, fireworks enthusiasts may face some challenges finding what they want though. That’s because there’s a shortage and there are several reasons for it.

Cash registers were ringing at Shelton Fireworks on Wilcox Road Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Because of its size and connections, Shelton hopes to fare well through the shortage. With more than a thousand items spread out over the size of a football field, orders are put in early and stockpiled. Ethan Snedigar with Shelton said they’re more prepared than some.

“Some of the smaller places, maybe they don’t have as much clout in the shipping world or maybe they don’t have as much sway with some of the Chinese fireworks factories over there. They’re going to have a little bit harder time getting stuff,” Snedigar explained.

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, 30 percent of the fireworks needed for Independence Day celebrations either never left China or are being held up in the shipping process like many other goods. Folks hitting the stores early have the best chance of finding what they want this year.

“We heard some of it of course and they confirmed that we can have the fireworks and the displays so, we live in Alabama of course so we’re blessed in that regard and we’ve got a nice place that’s secure where we can shoot the fireworks,” Shelton Fireworks customer, Davis Elliot said.

In other parts of the county, small fireworks stands count on supply and customers this time of year to make ends meet. A and R Fireworks in Malbis had stocked shelves Tuesday and Jonathan Ferguson stopped in to take advantage of it.

“Someone did mention it but I just kind of thought it was an exaggeration. I didn’t know it was real,” Ferguson said of the shortage.

A & R Fireworks owner, Roy Odom said he couldn’t get nearly the stockpile he wanted going into the holiday and some shops like his are in even worse shape.

“I’d love to have a bigger selection but if you can’t get it, you can’t get it and the suppliers we buy from, they’ve went up on the prices about thirty percent because they’re having to pay for everything up front,” Odom explained.

During the COVID pandemic, the US fireworks industry saw an unprecedented spike in fireworks sales, going from $1 billion dollars in 2019 to $1.9 billion in 2020. This depleted a lot of the surplus inventory which is only adding to the shortage problem.