FAIRHOPE, Ala (WALA) -- Continuing coverage about a shooting on the Eastern Shore over the weekend.
A 16-year-old sent to the hospital after he was shot at the Rotary Youth Club in Fairhope.
The club rented the facility to the Daphne Kappa League for an event.
FOX10 News waited outside the club for nearly three hours on Tuesday. Initially, we were told someone would be able to talk on camera, but after a lengthy board meeting, the rotary club decided against speaking.
The Daphne Kappa League, the organization that hosted the event, sent FOX10 News a statement wrote in part “Our goal is to provide young men within our communities meaningful opportunities to help improve their academic, social, and emotional well-being. We are extremely thankful for the actions of the security officers and Fairhope police department in ensuring the safety of all participants…”
FOX10 News wanted to ask the rotary club about its rental policies and if any changes were planned, but the executive director and board members declined to comment.
The shooting happened Sunday morning. Police said witnesses told them a number of people got into a fight and then several shots were fired and the 16-year-old was hit.
18-year-old Alan York and 19-year-old Travon Jackson were arrested in the case.
"It's so sad: our young people,” said Lucindy Bracy. “It's so sad."
"It's concerning, you know,” said Ryan White. “Actually, it was surprising to see something like that happen here, but, hopefully, they get it all sorted out."
FOX10 News also learned on Tuesday the assault first charges against York and Jackson have been changed to assault second, due to the victim’s injury not being life-threatening. The 16-year-old victim was treated and released from Thomas hospital.
York and Jackson did get a criminal mischief charge added on Tuesday.
