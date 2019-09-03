MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -– Mobile County’s top prosecutor is talking to FOX10 News just hours before the suspected Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooter Deangelo Parnell is due in court on Wednesday.
“We are incredibly fortunate that no one was killed as a result of this incident,” said Ashley Rich, Mobile County’s District Attorney.
Rich believes Friday’s shooting shows a glaring problem in the Port City.
“Our crimes are becoming more violent and our criminals are becoming younger and this is very indicative of that,” she said.
First responders rushed to Ladd-Peebles Stadium Friday night after 9 people were shot.
“Think about all the innocent people that wanted to go watch a football game at Ladd Stadium and brought their kids to what should be a wholesome family event, a high school football game,” Rich said.
The suspect 17-year-old Deangelo Parnell was quickly arrested.
“The idea that someone would bring a gun to quote solve their own problems or to do whatever he did or for whatever reason he did it,” Rich said.
The question investigators are still trying to figure out is why.
“There's these rumors going around that he was bullied,” Rich said. “I don't care that he was bullied, you don't solve a bullying issue by bringing a loaded weapon to a high school football game.”
Parnell is facing nine counts of attempted murder. He faces at least 20 year in prison per count if convicted.
The DA’s office expects Parnell to plead not guilty on Wednesday.
