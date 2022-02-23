Mobile Police said there was a shooting in a parking lot near Government Boulevard and Azalea Road.
It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
One person was wounded and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, Mobile Police said.
No other details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.