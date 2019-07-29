Shooting injures male and female in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a male and a female.
Police said the victims arrived at University Hospital in a personal vehicle around 4:25 p.m. Police have not released details about the age of the victims or their conditions.
FOX10 News will update this story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.