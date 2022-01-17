There have been a couple changes to the Baldwin County Health Department’s COVID-19 testing. It will still be taking place at the Central Annex on Palmer Street in Robertsdale. However, the testing will now be open until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be done through saliva rather than a nose swab.

COVID testing in Baldwin County did not take the holiday off. Instead, a new partnership between the Baldwin County Health Department and a private company, Easy Testing began. It was a move health department officials said should benefit residents in a couple ways. The saliva PCR test results usually come back quickly, within 24-hours and now that the site is open until 6:00 p.m., it gives folks a chance to come by after work or school. Those who came by on Martin Luther King Day were rewarded with a short wait time.

“I really thought it was going to be like through to the street, so it was great just having a couple cars,” said Diana O’Bannon.

“Last time I was here I waited an hour and a half and today I thought they were closed because there’s only like five cars in front of me,” said Ella Pratt, who is just getting over a run-in with COVID-19.

Last week, the Baldwin County Health Department saw about 2,000 residents come through the test site. The high response is what prompted the new hours and partnership with Easy Testing. It also shows that COVID-19 is very prevalent in Baldwin County. Many of those being tested Monday, January 17, 2022 were either concerned they have it or hoping they’re over it.

“I need to get tested before I go back to school to prove I’m negative before I go back to school and tennis and theater, so I got a lot going on,” Pratt said.

“So, we’ve had symptoms onset on Thursday, so yeah. Honestly, we didn’t think this would be open and thought we’d have to do something,” explained O’Bannon.

A representative of Easy Testing said they’ve had dozens of folks who were tested last week by the Baldwin County Health Department come by Monday, asking for their test results. This company does not have the results, so waiting in line to ask that question will be a waste of time. Instead, contact the Baldwin County Health Department directly once its offices reopen after the holiday.