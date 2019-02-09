MOBILE, Ala. -- Two victims were shot at a shopping center in Crichton late Saturday morning, and a short time later police apprehended four suspects who led them on a chase to the area of the Mobile Downtown Airport at Brookley Field.
Officers from the Mobile Police Department responded to the Cash America location at 3054 Springhill Ave., which is at the Crichton Shopping Center, after being notified that shots had been fired. Upon their arrival, officers discovered that two males had been shot, according to LaDerrick DuBose, MPD public information officer.
"Both victims were transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time," DuBose wrote in an email to news media just after 1 p.m.
DuBose said the suspects involved in the shooting were spotted by police as they fled the scene in a vehicle. That vehicle led police on a pursuit to the area of Perimeter Road at Avenue O, near the Mobile Downtown Airport.
"I was riding Saturday morning down I-10 when a lot of police officers got off at Michigan Avenue, so we pulled off and watched them, and they were going into Brookley Field," said Jimmy Carter.
Officers apprehended the four suspects within moments, DuBose said.
"The line of police cars, there must have been at least a dozen," Carter said. "They got out of their cars, and pretty quickly they came out of the bushes with one or two people. I couldn't tell because you couldn't get that close."
Chris Curry, president of the Mobile Airport Authority, said the shooting suspects led police on a pursuit down Michigan Avenue. He said multiple suspects exited a vehicle and jumped a fence into Brookley Field before they were apprehended by police.
Curry said the incident did not impact airport operations.
DuBose said the investigation into the matter is continuing.
