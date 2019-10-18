Two people were shot in the parking lot of a boat ramp off the Causeway during a custody exchange Friday, October 18.
The shooting happened at approximately 5:50 p.m. We're told one of the weapons used was a shotgun.
Spanish Fort Police Chief David Edgar said one child was present during the exchange and shooting. According to Edgar, the child and the mother of the child were transported to the police station.
Both shooting victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Edgar said each parent brought another individual to the exchange. He went on to say that one of the parents and the other non-parental individual exchanged gunfire. According to Edgar, if charges are filed, the individual could face charges ranging from assault first to attempted murder.
"The shooting happened in front of the child and that's not something we like to see," he said. "We wish they would take that (the child/children) into consideration."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.