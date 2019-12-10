Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex.
On Monday, December 9 at approximately 9:55 p.m. police responded to 1675 Knollwood Drive in reference to shots fired in the complex.
They say upon arrival, officers discovered two apartments had been struck by stray bullets. A complainant stated that an unknown male subject was exchanging gunfire with another unknown male subject in the breezeway.
A vehicle was also struck by a stray bullet.
