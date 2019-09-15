MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two suspects are on the loose after police say they fired shots at a man during a robbery attempt Sunday afternoon.
Mobile police spent about an hour combing the scene on Rosa Drive. When they arrived, the suspects had already fled the scene.
FOX10 News spoke to a homeowner in the area who had a bullet hole in one of his windows. He says the victim ran up his driveway while the alleged victims where shooting towards him. The homeowner went outside to find the victim frantically calling 911.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.