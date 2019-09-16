MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police said shots were fired at a man in Mobile after he tried to run away from two robbers Sunday evening.
The victim told investigators he was walking on Florida Street Extension toward Rosa Drive around 4:30 p.m. when two men in a white car pulled up and asked him for a cigarette lighter. When the victim walked up to the window of the car, police said the driver pulled out a gun and demanded money.
After the victim refused, police said the man in the passenger seat of the car got out with a long fun and grabbed the victim's shirt. The victim told police he was able to pull away and started running. Investigators said the robbers then fired shots at the man as he ran away.
The victim was not hit by the gunfire, but police found several bullet holes in a house on Rosa Drive.
FOX10 News spoke to a homeowner in the area who had a bullet hole in one of his windows. He says the victim ran up his driveway while the alleged victims where shooting towards him. The homeowner went outside to find the victim frantically calling 911.
No injuries were reported in the home.
Police are still searching for the suspects.
