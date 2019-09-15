Shots fired during robbery in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A homeowner said two men fired shots during a robbery at his home.
Police officers were called to Rosa Drive in Mobile just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, the robbers had already fled the scene and have not been arrested.
No injuries were reported.
