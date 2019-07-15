MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A wild scene at a gas station in Mobile Sunday night as a shootout broke out in the parking lot.
It happened around 9 p.m. at the Chevron on Sage Avenue at Emogene Street.
A witness said a motorcyclist was having trouble with his bike when a group approached him to help. While they were working on the motorcycle, the witness said someone opened fire on the men from the side of the store.
Surveillance video shows that while the group scattered, one man returned fire.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries.
Mobile Police have not responded to emails and calls from FOX10 News requesting details about this case.
