MOBILE, Ala. - There are reports of at least six individuals shot at Ladd Peebles Stadium.
Mobile Police Chief Lawerence Battiste told the media that at least 10 individuals from age 15-18 were injured during the shooting. He said the victims were transported to local hospitals. One of those injuries was the result of a seizure.
A high school football game between Williamson and LeFlore High Schools was being played at the stadium.
Battiste said he's unsure at what point of the ballgame shots were fired. He confirmed that most of the injured individuals were on the LeFlore side of the stadium.
Two people are currently in custody. Battiste said the incident was treated as an active shooter situation.
FOX10 News has a crew en route to the scene. This is a developing story.
