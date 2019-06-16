Shots fired near pizza restaurant in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police received a report of shots fired at Cici's Pizza on Airport Boulevard.
Officers responded to the restaurant around 6:45 p.m. Sunday. No details about any injuries have been reported.
A short time later, officers surrounded a Toyota Camry on Airport Boulevard at Hillcrest Road and took one person into custody. That person's name has not been released.
Mobile Police have not released any details about the incident.
