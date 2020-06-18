FOX10 News is taking a closer look at the future of a new addition to downtown Mobile and asking questions as to whether it will grow to something permanent.
A Black Lives Matter mural is being drawn with chalk on Conti Street between Jackson Street and Claiborne Street, right next to Cathedral Square.
It's part of the commemoration for Juneteenth.
The mural is temporary, but one of the artists says they are working on getting approval for a permanent Black Lives Matter mural.
Thursday, FOX10 News asked Mayor Sandy Stimpson what he thinks about a permanent mural.
Stimpson said, "I haven't had that discussion. You know, that is the type of thing that you do need to weigh. We've had the various street art before and it's a good thing, but a lot of things that you put in the street, you know, come and go, and so we're supportive of the discussion in that and we'll just see which way it goes."
The Alabama Contemporary Arts Center is working with artists and others to put on Mobile’s Virtual Juneteenth Celebration.
The celebration will begin at 1 p.m. this Sunday.
