I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.

It was chillier start to your Monday morning, with overnight lows dropping into the upper-40s and the lower-50s. Drier air from the north, along with clear skies, contributed to this drop in temperatures. Heading further into the day, we saw sunshine in full force! With the dry air working along with the sun, we quickly warmed up into the upper-70s along the coast, and the lower-to-mid 80s everywhere else!

Heading into tonight, clouds will begin to roll in, keeping us from dropping down as much as last night. We will see early morning temperatures in the lower-to-mid 50s for most areas. We will be starting off with a mix of clouds and sunshine. With the chance for increased cloud cover, we will see daytime highs just a few degrees less than today. However, most places will still see the upper-70s and the lower-to-mid 80s. Some spotty showers are possible tomorrow afternoon. Rain chances remain at 20%, with areas west of I-65 having the best chances.

Heading into midweek, rain chances will be the highest for your Wednesday. Behind this weather, we will see temperatures drop about 10 degrees in its wake, for the remainder of our week. Allergy sufferers can rejoice, because the increased rain coverage will help to knock down our pollen count as well.