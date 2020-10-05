FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Foley is offering two services to help residents, officials announced Monday.
According to officials, Shred it Day will be held Tuesday, Oct. 6. The service is offered to city residents to shred papers with confidential information for peace of mind. The truck will be parked behind city hall from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
They say the city is also providing free sand and bags that are available to residents who want to make their own sandbags to prepare for the possibility of the Tropical Storm/Hurricane Delta. The materials will be available at the city Public Works Department at 120 E. Orchid beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The quadrant garbage pickup schedule is still in effect for the week of Oct. 5 - 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.