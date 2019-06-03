George Franklin Mason, 57, of Silas, was killed around 8:35 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Officials say Mason was driving a Ford farm tractor when he was struck from behind by a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer being driven by 56-year-old David Maurice Mosley of Pennington. They say Mosley was not injured.
The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 84, about one half mile from the Mississippi State Line, in the Isney community.
No further information is available at this time as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate
