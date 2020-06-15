UPDATE: Kirst was located in Conecuh County by a concerned citizen. The alert has been cancelled.
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Walton County Sheriff's office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old woman out of Santa Rosa Beach.
Officials say Ruth Barras Kirst left her home on Wilderness Way Sunday evening in her red Kia Optima, Florida tag 0639IB, and has not been seen since.
She was last seen wearing a green Northface shirt with a camera on it, grey quarter length pants, and blue Nike shoes.
According to officials, Kirst suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and may be confused as to where she is.
If anyone has information on Kirst’s location please contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111 or your local law enforcement agency.
