The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's office is currently searching for 85-year-old Frank Preston Clausell.
Officials say Clausell was last seen Saturday, January 11 at approximately 2:45 p.m. near Bettian Avenue in Milton driving his vehicle.
They say his destination and direction of travel are unknown. According to authorities, Clausell has medical conditions.
Anyone with information regarding is whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.
