SILVERHILL, Ala. (WALA) - The Silverhill Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Cailie Amiurah Powell.
Officials say Powell was last seen Sunday, June 28 in the area of County Road 54 at 5:00 am in Silverhill.
They say she may be traveling in a tan GMC (possible Acadia model) with no tag and possibly traveling to Houston, Texas.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Cailie Powell, please contact the Silverhill Police Department at (251) 947-4010 or call 911.
