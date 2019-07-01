Even the most cautious drivers face increased dangers during summer holidays when traffic – along with drinking – spikes.
Transportation safety authorities point a simple but effective countermeasure – the old-fashioned seat belt. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration calls the seat belt the “best defense” against impaired drivers.
Statistics back that up. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 108 people who died in accidents investigated by the agency from the beginning of the year through last month were not wearing seat belts. That is 30 percent more than the 83 people who died with seat belts in use. A determination about seat belt use could not be determined in another eight deaths.
In 2017, according to a report by the Alabama Department of Transportation, almost 60 percent of the people who died statewide were not wearing seat belts.
Heidi King, deputy administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said drunken driving remains the biggest concern. She said people like to celebrate holidays – particularly those in the summer months – with alcohol and friends.
“So, we see a spike in alcohol-related fatalities on these weekends,” she said. “And often-times, the Fourth of July is the deadliest weekend of the year when it comes to alcohol-related fatalities.”
The agency notes that almost 200 people died nationwide from alcohol-related traffic accidents during the 2016 Fourth of July period.
ALDOT on Monday pledged to help speed the flow of traffic by suspending construction-related lane closures from noon Wednesday through midnight on Sunday. But Allison Green, ALDOT’s Drive Safe Alabama coordinator, urged drivers to use caution since construction materials will remain in those zones.
“Drivers should prepare to safely navigate the busy roads during the Independence Day holiday, as travelers drive to and from Alabama beaches, lakes and other popular summer destinations,” she said in a statement. “Drive sober, alert and buckled up.”
Traffic deaths have been declining in recent years So far this year, a total of 260 people have died in ALEA-investigated crashes. That number, which includes pedestrians and people on motorcycles and bicycles, is running 19 percent lower than at the same point two years ago.
Travelers can keep tabs on traffic conditions, as well as chart road construction sites in Alabama by logging on to www.ALGOtraffic.com.
