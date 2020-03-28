MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Thousands of businesses across the state were forced to shut down Saturday afternoon after Governor Kay Ivey ordered the closure of all "non-essential" businesses like gyms, museums, clothing stores, hair salons and more through April 17th.
Many employees of those non-essential businesses are now out of work for the next three weeks.
As a hairstylist at Cheveu Salon in Mobile, Katie Bulich-Chaple is one of them.
“I was suspecting it because it is a career where you are pretty close with any guests, any clients. I feel like it was pretty unexpected that they gave us like a day or two notice,” said Bulich-Chaple.
She says she understands the move and even though her clients won’t be able to sit in her chair for a while, there are still ways to show support.
“Definitely purchasing any gift cards or gift certificates, that helps not only the clients with being able to use the card in the future and not have to spend the money then, but it also brings in current revenue for the salon now to make sure that any bills or anything would be able to get paid for.”
Bulich-Chaple says you can also consider purchasing your hair care products through your salon, pre-booking a future appointment and writing a review on social media.
No matter what the next few weeks bring she says she is looking on the bright side.
“I definitely believe that is going to deepen my relationship with the lord by just focusing on him, being able to spend time with my family. You know, social distancing at first can be scary, everyone’s wondering what to do, but I think if you really calm down, just utilize it, relax a little bit and just enjoy the ride.”
A detailed list of non-essential businesses can be found here.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson says if your type of business is not listed you should consider it essential and keep working.
The new order is not a lockdown or stay-at-home order for Alabama.
While some cities have issued curfews, no curfew is in place for the entire state.
