Singing for Scholarships moves to Freedom Fest

Covid forcing organizers to cancel Shrimp Fest two years in a row.

After the heartbreaking announcement was made last month—Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon and several others jumped into action, putting on a festival of their own at The Wharf.

Freedom Fest is kicking off Saturday morning.

Folks can expect to see a lot of events and vendors they normally would at Shrimp Fest.

Local artists, food, music, and one of Shrimp Fest’s main events---Singing for Scholarships.

The program gives kids from Baldwin County a chance to compete for scholarship money for themselves—and their schools.

Program Chairman Allison Pryor says after missing out on the event last year, it meant the world to her to see the show go on in 2021.

“Honestly, my heart was broken. I knew that I wanted to continue this program because it is for the kids, and I do believe in the talented youth of Baldwin County. Whenever I started reaching out networking with the City of Gulf Shores and Shrimp Festival Chairman, Spencer Cade was able to put me in connection with Tony Kennon, and Tony Kennon was so excited that we were going to be able to have this event,” said Pryor.

Even with all the last minute changes, Pryor tells us the community sponsors banded together, donating three times their usual budget for this year.

This means they were able to add 8 more cash prizes for kids, allowing all eleven contestants a chance to win.

“Its incredibly fulfilling, my heart is completely full knowing these kids have done the best that they can, I actually keep in touch with them through the years, I have followed several of them not only through their high school years, but their college years,” said Pryor.

Doors open at 9:30 Saturday with the competition starting at 10 at The Port at the Wharf.

Freedom Fest runs Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm.

The top three winners of the Singing for Scholarships Competition will win one thousand, 500, and 250 dollars for themselves respectively.

All of their high schools will receive 500 dollars.

The other 8 prizes will be superlative titles—where students can win up to 200 dollars each.

