MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials say a single-vehicle crash at approximately 7:08 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, has claimed the life of a pedestrian.

According to authorities, 50-year-old Elizabeth Northington of Mobile was struck by a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Jennifer Bosarge, 44, of Irvington.

They say Northington was struck while she was crossing Schillinger Road near Bardin Drive, approximately one mile south of the Semmes city limits.

Northington was pronounced deceased on scene. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

