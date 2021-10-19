MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Beatrice man Monday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Harold Allen Tillman Sr., 98, was driving a 2012 Dodge Ram when it left the roadway and struck a ditch about 7 p.m. Monday, authorities said. Tillman was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 21 near the 54 mile marker about four miles south of Beatrice, authorities said.

Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division are still investigating the cause of the crash.