A single-vehicle crash on Sunday, Oct. 18, resulted in a fatality, ALEA reported Monday.
Officials say the crash occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on Hoyle Bryars Road, one mile southwest of Perdido when the 2010 Toyota Corolla entered a closed roadway area, went airborne and struck a bridge that resulted in the vehicle catching fire.
The name of the driver is not being released, pending next of kin notification.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
