ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- A 33-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured in a crash that happened early Saturday morning in Orange Beach, according to the Orange Beach Police Department.
Police said it was at about 12:36 a.m. Saturday when authorities were alerted to a possible head-on collision on the Alabama Point Bridge. Units arrived to find a collision involving a Toyota Tacoma and a Jeep Liberty.
All occupants had to be extricated from their vehicles, police said.
"The Tacoma is severely damaged," said Lt. Robert Howard. "So I can imagine what the Jeep Liberty looks like."
Preliminary investigations show that the Toyota Tacoma was heading westbound and crossed the median and struck the Jeep Liberty that was heading eastbound, according to police.
The driver of the Jeep Liberty was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The passenger of the Jeep Liberty, also a 33-year-old woman, was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. The driver of the Toyota Tacoma, 26-year-old Jacob Owen Spiller, was flown to University Hospital in Mobile.
Police said two of the victims were sisters heading home from work.
"They were leaving work from Dairy Queen on their way back to Pensacola when the accident happened," Lt. Howard said. "The sisters both worked at Dairy Queen."
Police said the crash is still under investigation and charges may be forthcoming.
