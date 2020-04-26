MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Six people were rescued by the Coast Guard on Saturday after a boat capsized in Mobile Bay near Fort Morgan.
Crews received a call around 11:15 p.m. that a 22-foot SeaPro boat with six people aboard was taking on water.
Bon Secour Fire Rescue and a Coast Guard boat from Dauphin Island and helicopter from New Orleans responded to the call.
When rescue boatsarrived, they found the SeaPro has capsized and all six people were in the water. Five of them were wearing life jackets and the sixth was holding onto a cooler.
All six were checked out at Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island and expected to be okay.
The Coast Guard said the incident is a reminder to boaters to wear life jackets if they believe there is possible distress with their vessel.
Lt. Ben Cariddi said, "The fact that most of the people rescued were wearing their lifejackets directly correlates with the success of this rescue. It is important for people to know that if their vessel capsizes they should stay as close to the vessel as possible so they can be more easily discovered and assisted by rescuers."
