Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- In addition to Kentucky, five other states were also hit hard by the deadly string of tornadoes ravaging the Midwest and South. The death toll could reach up to 100.

The National Weather Service received 37 reports of tornadoes across 6 states. This outbreak may wind up ranking among the country's deadliest.

"This event is the worst, most devastating, most deadly tornado event in Kentucky’s history,” said Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky.

Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Illinois were also hit.

An Amazon warehouse completely collapsed in Illinois, with smashed cars towed away and six fatalities.

A woman earlier tried getting in touch with her husband who works there.

"I have no idea to get ahold of him, I have no idea what's going on,” she said. “We're just worried sick. We just want to know if he's ok."

Arkansas’s governor recounted their hardest hit.

"The greatest damage was in a nursing home that had 65 residents, and we lost one of those residents, but it could have been much more devastating, except for the quick response of the people who got them out into another home,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “But also, our warning system worked."

In Kingston, Tennessee, a woman was rescued from her mobile home when it flipped upside down and landed on a car. She's in critical condition.

President Joe Biden with a message to the country.

"The federal government will do everything, everything it can possibly do to help,” he said.

According to Governor Beshear, one tornado touched down in Arkansas and stayed on the ground for 227 straight miles, which is believed to be the longest in U.S. history.

Two hundred of those miles were in Kentucky.