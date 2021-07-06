PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- A six-year-old boy who was reported missing in Panama City Beach was found dead Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said they found the body of Enrique Cortez-Dubon along the shore near Surf Drive. The boy was last seen around noon on Monday on the beach near the Shores of Panama Resort. The boy and his family are from Georgia and were staying at the resort.

Police said they believe the little boy drowned in the Gulf.