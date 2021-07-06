PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- A six-year-old boy who was reported missing in Panama City Beach was found dead Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators said they found the body of Enrique Cortez-Dubon along the shore near Surf Drive. The boy was last seen around noon on Monday on the beach near the Shores of Panama Resort. The boy and his family are from Georgia and were staying at the resort.
Police said they believe the little boy drowned in the Gulf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.