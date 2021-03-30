Sixty years of Dogwood Trail Court on display in Fairhope

Fairhope Museum of History is unveiling a new exhibit just in time for Spring!

The Dogwood Trail Court has been a fixture on the Eastern Shore for more than 60 years.

What started out as a celebration of original Eastern Shore settlers heritage soon grew into much more.

Now more than six generations of young women have gotten the opportunity to represent Fairhope and Daphne as community ambassadors, while also learning leadership and life skills, and receiving a scholarship.

"A lot of these families are multigenerational court families, and so they'll come in with their kids and their grandkids who've been court members as well and they love seeing their portraits and the dresses and the memories," said Gabriel Gold-Yukton, Director of the Fairhope Museum of History.

The opening of the exhibit was the debut appearance for the 2021 court.

The exhibit is open through March of next year.