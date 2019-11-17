WILMER, Ala. (WALA) - Two Wilmer property owners who live where the Mobile County Sheriff's Office conducted a search Saturday, say investigators found skeletal remains behind a vacant home on the property.
FOX10 News got access to an alleged search warrant issued at the Orbit Circle South property, indicating the sheriff's office was in fact searching for someone's remains.
Michelle Quinley, who just bought the property with her husband last month and began sprucing it up, gave FOX10 News access to the property on Sunday, showing us what appeared to be a shallow grave dug up by investigators.
“All I was told [by a detective] is this has nothing to do with you, it is an old case, we can’t tell you anything," Quinley said about the search. "I was just kind of on the edge of my seat, waiting, wondering, like, this is my property, why aren’t they at least telling me why they’re on it.”
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has not released any information on its findings.
Quinley allowed FOX10 News to enter the vacant trailer just feet from where the alleged remains were found and we saw unsettling things on the home's walls.
Though no information has been released yet about who the remains belonged to, Quinley is hoping a family is one step closer to getting answers.
“I hope it does bring closure, I don’t know if you could ever find peace, knowing something like this has happened to a loved one," Quinley said. "But at least to have the closure of being able to know and not wonder, I think anyone would deserve that.”
FOX10 News will continue to follow this developing story.
